Lil Baby’s Child’s Mother, Jayda Cheaves, Arrested On Gun Charges In Jamaica

Jayda Cheaves, the mother of rapper Lil Baby’s child, has been arrested and detained in Jamaica on firearms charges while vacationing in Jamaica. Cheaves, who shares a 2-year old son named Loyal Armani with Lil Baby, was attempting to depart the island following a celebration for her 24th birthday at the time of her arrest, which happened this past Monday (Sept. 27).

According to Jamaica’s Loop News, the incident occurred when Cheaves and others in her entourage were allegedly caught with a pair of 9mm pistols along with ammunition, which authorities believe Cheaves and her crew snuck onto the island through their private jet. It’s unspecified whether the firearms were loaded.

“These weapons are licensed to the persons in question in their home countries, but not in Jamaica,” the source confirmed to Loop News. “The two individuals are currently being interviewed by the St James police in the presence of their attorneys.”

Cheaves and entourage member Gregory Wright were both detained at the airport and will appear in front of a judge in the Western Regional Court on Wednesday (Sept. 29). Lil Baby, who is currently on the road alongside Lil Durk and Coi Leray for their Back Outside Tour, has yet to publicly comment on the matter.