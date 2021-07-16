Lil Durk And India Cox Shootout With Intruders During Home Invasion

Lil Durk and his girlfriend India Cox were recently victims of an attempted home invasion, during which the couple exchanged gunfire with the intruders, according to police. On Sunday (July 11), several unidentified individuals entered Durk’s property, which is located in the 2300 block of Northern Oak Drive, around 5 a.m., according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. After being alerted of the intruders, Durk and Cox both discharged weapons, however, neither the couple nor any of the intruders were injured during the shootout.

The incident was first reported by DJ Akademiks during a Twitch livestream on Monday (July 12), with the media personality telling fans that Durk’s home was swarmed by police following a shooting at the residence, according to sources in the area. “Lil Durk’s residence in Atlanta had heavy police presence and was possibly raided due to an investigation about a shooting and other crimes,” said Akademiks. “They said there was an alleged shooting around where he lived at.”

Akademiks continued, telling viewers, “This is a gated community. They called him the victim. His neighbors and people that lived in that community have reported it to me that like, ‘Yo, Durk live down there, and there are mad cops. FBI is trying to execute a search warrant.’” While Akademiks’ sources may have been correct about a shooting involving Durk, there was no apparent raid on his home, as he previously speculated.

The past few months have been a rollercoaster ride for the Chicago rapper, with Durk losing his brother OTF DThang, who was tragically murdered outside of an Illinois strip club last month, and scoring his first chart-topping debut with Voice of the Heroes, his collaborative album with Lil Baby.