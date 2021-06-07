Lil Durk’s Brother, Rapper OTF DThang, Killed

Tragedy continues to strike in the life of Lil Durk, as the rap star’s elder brother, Chicago rapper and OTF artist DThang, 32, was murdered outside of an Illinois nightclub early Sunday morning (June 6). According to initial reports by TMZ, DThang, born Dontay Banks Jr., was found dead near the 7900 block of S. Loomis Boulevard in Chicago, however, it was later confirmed that Banks was killed outside of Club O in Harvey, Illinois, located in the 17000 block of South Halsted. Witnesses say that Banks was shot in the head and died instantly at the scene, but an autopsy officially determining the cause of death has yet to be performed. A member of Durk’s Only The Family crew, Banks had gained success and notoriety in the rap game prior to his death, with numerous mixtape releases, including his last project, Play It Back, as well as popular tracks like “Gzz Box,” “Bunny Hop,” “Caution,” and “Wilin 4 Respect.” His latest offering, a single titled “Play With My Heart,” was just released in the wake of his passing. No suspects have been named in the murder and no further information has been provided by police.

While fellow artists, including 147 Calboy and Murdabeatz, and fans paid their respects to Banks while sending Durk their condolences on social media, others, namely Durk’s rival 6ix9ine, used the tragedy as an opportunity to troll the “Should’ve Ducked” rapper. 6ix9ine, who’s been embroiled in a war of words with Durk for years, tagged the rapper in a post sarcastically urging him to “stop the senseless violence” in response to Banks’ death. Others, including Range Rover Hang, an uncle of late rapper and OTF artist King Von who was murdered in November 2020 during a physical altercation in Atlanta, points to Durk’s penchant for name-dropping deceased rivals in a disrespectful manner, as a possible motive in Banks’ death in a video posted on Instagram. “Durk steady saying these niggas names in songs like you don’t have to do that bro,” Hang said. “This what got his brother shot. I’m not going to say killed because I don’t know if he dead.” Hang continued, adding, “I fuck with his music. His movement. He making money. I’m not hating. I love to see what he’s doing. Shorty up $30, $40 million like I love to see that because I’m from one block, he’s from the next block over. My daddy used to hang with Durk’s daddy.” Durk has yet to release a statement or comment on his brother’s death as of press time.

Banks’ murder is the latest death that has rocked Durk and the OTF camp, which has been surrounded by a dark cloud for quite some time. In addition to King Von, other deceased associates of Durk include producer Turn Me Up Josh, who passed away last week, former manager Uchenna “Chino” Agina, who was killed in 2015, and cousin OTF NuNu, who was murdered in 2014.