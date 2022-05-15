Lil Keed, Young Stoner Life Rapper, Dead At 24

Lil Keed, a rising rap star from Atlanta, has died. The 24-year-old, legal name Raqhid Jevon Render, passed away on Friday (May 13). The news was confirmed by his record label on Saturday, according to Variety. No details relating to his death have been released. Keed’s brother and frequent collaborator Lil Gotit was one of the first to share the news on social media.

“I did all my cries,” he wrote on Instagram. ” I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown.”

Lil Keed was signed to 300 and Young Stoner Life Records, or YSL, in 2018 and mentored by rap star Young Thug who not only gave him advice musically but on all aspects of life. In a 2020 interview with Complex, Lil Keed shared that Thug was the person at YSL he had the most chemistry with.

“He’s just a great person at heart. He’s real pure-hearted. He teaches you stuff. He gives you game. He tells you some shit folks won’t tell you. I know a lot of folks, they say they’re big dogs and all that shit, but they don’t really help their people. He helps his people. That’s why I love him so much. Every time we’re with him is a great time,” he shared.

In the same interview, Lil Keed shared that his dedication to music and making it to the top was driven by his 3-year-old daughter Naychur, his family, and his fans.

“The most important thing I want my fans to know is that I’m doing all this sh*t for my f**king daughter. They know this. I have my daughter on my page every day, all day long. I spend all my time with my daughter. She is getting ready to get out of school in a couple more minutes. I’m about to go get her in a minute. Then of course, my mom and my family. I hang with my family. I don’t go hang with everybody. And then my fans. I was just hanging with some of my fans at the lake a couple of days ago. I go to the lake all the time. I had some friends over there that came and met me. New friends I just met. They live on the lake or whatever. So we was just chilling and sh*t.

Lil Keed performs onstage during the 2019 BET Experience The Real Stage Hosted By 92.3 at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

Quana Bandz, Lil Keed’s girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, mourned the rapper in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I love you sooooo much baby,” she wrote. “I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind.”

In 2020, Lil Keed was featured on XXL’s annual Freshman List alongside Jack Harlow, Fivio Foreign, Latto, and Baby Keem. His breakout moment, however, came in 2019 when his 2018 song “Nameless” began to gain momentum. The song debuted on Billboard’s R&B Hip Hop Airplay chart on April 6, 2019, and peaked at No. 42 on May 11. The song remained on the chart for eight weeks total and was certified gold in December of 2019.

Lil Keed’s career resulted in two studio albums, six mixtapes, and dozens of features. Countless fans were hooked on his high-pitched melodic style.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the rapper’s family and those affected by this loss.