Rapper Lil Loaded Dies By Suicide At 20

Rapper Lil Loaded—known for the viral single, “6locc 6a6y”—is died at the age of 20. The Dallas-bred artist—born Dashawn Maurice Robertson—reportedly died by suicide, according to an email from attorney Ashkan Mehryari to Billboard on Monday (May 31). The official cause of death has not been determined or revealed.

Robertson allegedly shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories, where he asked for forgiveness. “Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life,” he wrote. “Sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless. I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything, and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me.”

He continued: “I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you.”

Earlier this year, Robertson received a manslaughter indictment for the death of his friend, 18-year-old Khalil Walker. In October 2020, he rushed Walker to the hospital after shooting him in the torso and eventually turned himself in. Robertson was also due to appear in court on Tuesday (June 1). According to his friend, fellow rapper Cyraq, Robertson was allegedly sad about the accidental death of his friend and had been experiencing “relationship problems” with a girlfriend.

“My ni**a just killed himself cause his bi**h. I hate this h*e so much right now,” he wrote in a series of Instagram Stories posts. “That nihh told me inna studio last month, somebody fu** his girl, he a kill em. This nihh ended this sh*t behind his girl. He meant that sh*t. Brudda I love you bih.”

He added: ““I know you loved dat hoe more den anything. Den bro, I done met this nihh parents…I’m hurt. I wonder how they feel bro I love u bih damn…“I kno she [Loaded’s mother] so hurt bro. I can hear the pain in ha voice….Like bro @lil_loaded, I promise it wasn’t worth it. Brudda u fu**ed da world up wit dis one. Bro you ain’t have to leave us like this. I coulda figured sum out brudda. Come on bih, its messed up my nihh can’t even talk to me no more.”

Last week, Lil Loaded’s 2019 breakout single was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America last week. The Epic Records signee celebrated his accomplishment with an Instagram post, captioned “6LOCC 6A6Y Certified Gold. Who runnin dis sh*t like me…young Ni**a Sh*t dopest fanbase on earth.”

In the span of his short-lived life and career, Lil Loaded released one album and two mixtapes—6locc 6a6y (2019), A Demon in 6lue (2020), and Criptape (2020)—along with fan-favorites tracks like “Gang Unit,” “The Dash,” “Opps on Fire,” “Narco,” and “Link Up.” His most recent music video, “Hard Times,” featuring Hot Boii was filmed the night before Loaded turned himself in to the Dallas police.