Lil Meech Arrested On Felony Gun Charge At Florida Airport

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. has been arrested on a gun charge after a gun was found in his luggage while traveling through an airport.

According to TMZ, the BMF star was at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when security discovered the firearm in one of his bags. The firearm, reported to be a Glock 19mm, was unloaded at the time but was in close proximity to a 15-round magazine, which was also found in the bag.

Lil Meech, who is not legally licensed to carry, was taken into custody by deputies from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a felony of introducing a firearm into a sterile area of an airport.

Demetrius Flenory Jr. attends the 2022 EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

The actor’s latest run-in with the law comes months after he was accused of stealing a luxury watch from a Miami jeweler and trading it to another merchant. In that case, he was charged with two counts of first-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud and released after posting his $150,000 bail.

The son of convicted drug kingpin and Black Mafia Family co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory Sr., Lil Meech rose to fame after portraying his father in the first season of the hit Starz drama BMF. Based on the rise and fall of his father and uncle Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s drug empire, the show became one of the most popular shows on the network and has been renewed for a second season. BMF premieres on Friday, Jan. 6 at midnight on the Starz app.

Watch the trailer for BMF Season 2 below.