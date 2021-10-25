Skip to main content
Bay Area Rapper, Lil Theze, Killed After Attempting To Rob Retired Police Captain

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lil Theze
Lil Theze/YouTube

Lil Theze, a rapper from Vallejo, CA, was shot and killed by a retired police captain after a robbery attempt at an Oakland gas station. His age and birth name have not been disclosed.

According to Times-Herald, Ersie Joyner III (the retired officer and former head of Oakland police’s Ceasefire anti-violence initiative) was pumping gas on Thursday (Oct. 21) just after 1 p.m. PT when three suspects approached in a black sedan and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. Surveillance footage from the shooting reveals that Joyner allowed the men to enter his vehicle before obtaining his own firearm.

Lil Theze was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity was initially withheld pending confirmation of next-of-kin notification. Joyner suffered from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, according to a police statement. Joyner led the anti-violence initiative from 2013 until his retirement as captain in 2019. The initiative worked to contact residents vulnerable to crime and violence and provide services.

At a press conference, Oakland police Chief LeRonne Armstrong expressed that Joyner was in stable, but serious condition. Law enforcement also obtained surveillance footage at the scene (below) and it’s being used as key evidence in the investigation for the black sedan and finding the other individuals involved.

Lil Theze was affiliated with Vallejo rap group, SOB x RBE, a group featured on the Black Panther soundtrack with their song, “Paramedic!” Lil Theze rose to fame with his collaboration, “Hashtag,” with SOB x RBE’s Daboii.

