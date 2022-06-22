Lil Tjay Wounded In New Jersey Shooting, Reportedly Undergoing Surgery

Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was a victim in a New Jersey shooting on Wednesday that left two men injured and is reportedly in surgery. Tjay’s condition and the extent of his injuries have yet to be revealed.

According to reports, police responded to calls of shots fired at a Chipotle Restaurant at City Place in Edgewater, New Jersey around 12:08 a.m., discovering another 22-year-old man shot multiple times, before later discovering another 22-year-old man with a single gunshot wound at a nearby Exxon gas station. The identity of the second victim is unknown and it remains unclear whether Tjay was the victim found at the Chipotle Restaurant or the one discovered at the station.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for their injuries.

“Responding officers found a 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds,” Mark Musella of The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. “Officers also responded to the Exxon Station located at 478 River Road, Edgewater, where they located another 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they are being treated.”

Lil Tjay, who initially earned a buzz with his 2018 single “Resume,” has broken out as one of New York City’s brightest rap stars in recent years, releasing two studio albums—2019’s True 2 Myself and his 2021 effort Destined 2 Win.

Story developing…