Lil Wayne Claims Self-Defense In Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Assistant

Lil Wayne is responding to an assault lawsuit from his former assistant by claiming self-defense. On Monday (Dec. 5), the Young Money icon allegedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing in a lawsuit that accuses the rapper of assaulting his then-assistant Andrew Williams on a private jet, reports RadarOnline.

Additionally, the rapper also known as Tunechi reportedly accused his ex-assistant of failing to “exercise reasonable care and diligence” to avoid damages, and demanded the suit be tossed out.

Williams filed the suit against Mr. Carter and a company known as Signature Flight Support earlier this year, alleging the assault took place on June 10.

In the lawsuit, Williams claims Weezy disagreed with the jet’s pilot before he decided to intervene. Then, according to the suit, the New Orleans emcee was offended by Williams’ rhetoric and slugged his assistant in the face. The original court documents accuse the platinum-selling artist of battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Williams asserted that immediately upon being assaulted by Carter, 40, he exited the plane and took himself to a hospital for medical help. He also added that the rapper acted with “malicious” intent to cause “injury” and that he’d suffered from humiliation.

“The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams],” the official court docs read.

“Lil Wayne was willful and malicious and was intended to oppress and cause injury to [Williams]. [Williams] is therefore entitled to an award of punitive damages.”

Elsewhere, Fat Joe recently shared some of the most valuable advice he’s ever received from Lil Wayne. PEOPLE reports that Joe appeared in a promo for an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, where he disclosed an emotional moment he shared with Weezy before he served jail time.

“I was like, ‘Yo Wayne, what’s up?’ And he was like, ‘I’m just telling you right now, be humble,'” the Jealous One’s Envy rapper said, detailing a phone call he received from Weezy. “And I said, ‘Well, how do you do it?’ and he said, ‘Just be humble, bro. If you’ll be humble, they’ll respect you.'”

The episode will stream on Facebook Watch next Wednesday, Dec. 12.