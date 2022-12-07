Skip to main content
Lil Wayne Claims Self-Defense In Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Assistant

Tunechi is also demanding that the lawsuit be tossed out.

American rapper Lil Wayne smiling on stage
Lil Wayne performs onstage at the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K

Lil Wayne is responding to an assault lawsuit from his former assistant by claiming self-defense. On Monday (Dec. 5), the Young Money icon allegedly denied all allegations of wrongdoing in a lawsuit that accuses the rapper of assaulting his then-assistant Andrew Williams on a private jet, reports RadarOnline.

Additionally, the rapper also known as Tunechi reportedly accused his ex-assistant of failing to “exercise reasonable care and diligence” to avoid damages, and demanded the suit be tossed out.

Williams filed the suit against Mr. Carter and a company known as Signature Flight Support earlier this year, alleging the assault took place on June 10.

Lil Wayne wearing camouflage onstage
Lil Wayne performs onstage at the UPROAR Hip Hop Festival at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

In the lawsuit, Williams claims Weezy disagreed with the jet’s pilot before he decided to intervene. Then, according to the suit, the New Orleans emcee was offended by Williams’ rhetoric and slugged his assistant in the face. The original court documents accuse the platinum-selling artist of battery, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Travis Scott performing at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, wearing a white long sleeve t-shirt and gray shades.
Related Story

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, And Lil Wayne To Headline Rolling Loud California

Williams asserted that immediately upon being assaulted by Carter, 40, he exited the plane and took himself to a hospital for medical help. He also added that the rapper acted with “malicious” intent to cause “injury” and that he’d suffered from humiliation.

“The combination of a closed fist and the numerous rings and large jewelry on the hands of [Wayne] caused great harm to [Williams],” the official court docs read.

Lil Wayne at BET Awards
MRapper Lil Wayne onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

“Lil Wayne was willful and malicious and was intended to oppress and cause injury to [Williams]. [Williams] is therefore entitled to an award of punitive damages.”

Elsewhere, Fat Joe recently shared some of the most valuable advice he’s ever received from Lil Wayne.  PEOPLE reports that Joe appeared in a promo for an upcoming episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, where he disclosed an emotional moment he shared with Weezy before he served jail time.

“I was like, ‘Yo Wayne, what’s up?’ And he was like, ‘I’m just telling you right now, be humble,'” the Jealous One’s Envy rapper said, detailing a phone call he received from Weezy. “And I said, ‘Well, how do you do it?’ and he said, ‘Just be humble, bro. If you’ll be humble, they’ll respect you.'” 

The episode will stream on Facebook Watch next Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Lil Wayne and Drake wearing black and white at a basketball game
Hip-hop artists Lil’ Wayne, wearing diamond studded beats headphones by Dr. Dre and Drake (L) sit courtside during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
