Lizzo Sued For Sexual Harassment, Weight-Shaming Former Dancers

Lizzo is being sued by three former dancers, accusing the singer of sexual harassment. The legal documents list the singer, née Melissa Viviane Jefferson, dance captain Shirlene Quigley, and Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc as defendants.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday (Aug. 1) by Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez alleges the singer pressured them into touching a naked dancer in an Amsterdam nightclub. While some of the other dancers and the plaintiffs were reluctant to participate, they decided to partake in the festivities for fear of losing their jobs.

“Lizzo had planned a night out in Amsterdam’s notorious Red-Light District, known for its abundance of sex theaters, sex shops, and clubs and bars where nudity is on full display,” the suit reads. “The main event of the night was a club called Bananenbar, where patrons are allowed to interact with completely nude performers…Again, feeling the looming pressure of job insecurity should Plaintiffs abstain from attending, Plaintiffs reluctantly went along for the evening.”

“Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas. Lizzo then turned her attention to [Arianna] and began pressuring [Arianna] to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club. Lizzo began leading a chant, goading [her]. [She] said three times, loud enough for all to hear, ‘I’m good,’ expressing her desire not to touch the performer. The chant grew louder and more strident, demanding a visibly uncomfortable Ms. Davis to engage with the performer. [She] reiterated her discomfort, stating, ‘I’d rather not because I’m cool here in the corner.’ Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants.”

Lizzo performs at Qudos Bank Arena on July 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

The ladies added that Lizzo, a figure known for spreading body positivity, criticized one of the dancers for their weight before firing her. Williams, Davis, and Rodriguez’s suit details that the Special singer had concerns about the dancers, especially Arianna, gaining weight and “getting lazy.” Davis explained to Lizzo that she had gained weight from stress eating due to her diagnosed Binge Eating Disorder, but the dancer was later “fired under the guise of budget cuts”—the only dancer to be fired around April 26, 2023.

“Ms. Davis stated that she was dealing with personal issues but did not, nor would she ever let it affect her work. In fact, not only had Ms. Davis performance as a dancer not slipped, but Ms. Davis had also become a better dancer than she was when she was hired. Lizzo and [the choreographer, Tanisha Scott] was not satisfied with Ms. Davis’ answer and continued to press; just as she was at Bananenbar, Lizzo was relentless until Ms. DAVIS bent to her demands,” the suit detailed.

“Although Lizzo and Ms. Scott never explicitly stated it, these questions, accompanied by Lizzo statements made after the South by Southwest music festival, gave Ms. Davis the impression that she needed to explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job.”

Elsewhere in the suit, Quigley is accused of FEHA religious harassment after she attempted to “impress her religious beliefs on everyone on tour.” Quigley was accused of acting out of anger anytime someone on the dance team had differing religious backgrounds. In one extreme instance, Quigley allegedly monitored Arianna Davis’ virginity.

“Ms. Quigley kept tabs on Ms. Davis’ virginity and made it known that in her view the only way to be a pure, Christian woman was to abstain from pre-marital sex,” the suit reads. “Ms. Quigley also attempted to strong-arm Ms. Rodriguez into conforming to [her] dogmatic beliefs. Despite Ms. Rodriguez continually making it clear that she did not want to share Ms. Quigley beliefs or appreciate Ms. Quigley proselytizing, Ms. Quigley became irate. The [dance captain] proclaimed to other members of the dance cast that it was [her] personal mission to minister to Ms. Rodriguez and make her a believer. When Ms. Rodriguez reported Ms. Quigley intrusive behavior to [the assistant choreographer, Melissa Charlot], nothing was done to prevent [the dance captain] from continuing to pontificate at Ms. Rodriguez.”

The ladies also allege that Lizzo knew about Quigley’s religious violations. Other accusations laid out in the suit include racial harassment, interference with prospective economic advantage, hostile work environment, false imprisonment, and more.

Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, became a part of Lizzo’s dance team after competing on her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls show. Noelle Rodriguez joined the team after dancing in the “Rumors” music video.

Davis and Williams were ultimately fired, while Rodriguez quit in early 2023.

VIBE has reached out to Lizzo’s reps for comment.