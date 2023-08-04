Lizzo Taps Chris Brown, Bill Cosby Lawyer For Sexual Harassment Case

Lizzo has hired “Hollywood Bulldog” attorney Marty Singer to help fight against her ongoing lawsuit.

Singer has assisted multiple high-profile clients in fighting suits over the years, ranging from defamation to wrongful death, and more. The acclaimed lawyer’s clientele includes Bill Cosby, Chris Brown, Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Jim Carrey, Jonah Hill, and others.

In his first move as Lizzo’s attorney, Marty spoke with TMZ about the lawsuit filed by her former dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez, claiming that Lizzo created a “hostile work environment.” The legal mind sent the outlet an audition video showing Davis gushing about her time spent with the Special artist on Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Davis praises Lizzo, giving a glowing review of her as an entertainer and person before “shooting her shot.”

“I thought I might as well shoot my shot. I mean, I don’t think she knows that I can sing,’ Arianna stated. “Dance is my first love and music is my passion. I look up to [Lizzo] so much and I just want to follow in her footsteps. And not only be an amazing dancer but an amazing singer and storyteller. I love to sing, and I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself.”

Lizzo’s lawyer provides TMZ with 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Season 2 audition tape from Arianna Davis, one of the three alleged victims in the lawsuit against her.



The tape was recorded after the events she claims to have experienced while on tour with Lizzo. https://t.co/CtRLYFwVgx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 3, 2023

Her battle-tested attorney stated that Davis’ words don’t accurately portray someone experiencing hostility in the workplace. “These do not sound like the words of someone who was harassed or discriminated against by someone they described as ‘THE QUEEN,'” Marty expressed.

It is important to note that Davis’ video takes place after the European leg of Lizzo’s tour and Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ inaugural season. Her complaints and allegations focus on issues she claimed happened prior to her shooting the video.

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Lizzo’s former dancers Williams, Davis, and Rodriguez sued the singer for pressuring them into caressing a naked performer in an Amsterdam club, citing sexual harassment.

“Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the lawsuit read. “Lizzo then turned her attention to [Arianna] and began pressuring [Arianna] to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club. “

Lizzo responded to allegations on Thursday (Aug. 3), labeling Williams, Davis, and Rodriguez’s allegations as “sensationalized stories.”

“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” Lizzo typed on IG. “Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”