Lizzo’s Former Collaborators Support Accusations, Speak Out Against Singer

Lizzo’s former collaborators are speaking out against the singer amid an ongoing lawsuit accusing her of sexual and religious harassment. On Monday (Aug. 1), Sophia Nahli Allison, the singer’s ex-director from her 2019 documentary, uploaded a statement regarding the situation via her Instagram Story.

Allison expressed that the contents found in the suit were factual and she witnessed first-hand how “arrogant, self-centered, and unkind” the Special artist is. The filmmaker detailed that her experience working with Lizzo led to her ultimately walking away from the project.

“I usually do not comment on anything pop culture related. But, in 2019, I traveled with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary. I walked away after about two weeks, I was treated with such disrespect by her,” Allison typed. “I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a sh*t situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f**king can, and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.”

“I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I’ve healed… Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often,” she concluded.

“I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is.” pic.twitter.com/jl1sA4EZ1Q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2023

Courtney Hollinquest, a former dancer who worked with the GRAMMY award winner, also added to the conversation. While she’s not a part of the lawsuit, she confirms that she also experienced harassment from the acclaimed songstresses’ team. “This was very much my experience in my time there. Big shoutout to the dancers who had the courage to bring this to light,” Hollinquest wrote.

Lizzo’s former creative director, Quinn Wilson, reposted Hollinquest’s comments, echoing her sentiments. Wilson supported the allegations and claimed she encountered something similar while with the musician. “I haven’t been a part of that world for three years, for a reason,” she said. “I very much applaud the dancers’ courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience. I’d appreciate space to understand my feelings.”

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), former Lizzo dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez sued the singer for pressuring them into touching a naked dancer in an Amsterdam nightclub and for religious harassment. Other accusations in the suit include racial harassment, interference with prospective economic advantage, hostile work environment, false imprisonment, and more.