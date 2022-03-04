Los Angeles Rapper, Yngx 17, Dead At 28

28-year-old Taariq Grant, formally known as the moniker Yngx 17, has died following a road rage incident in North Hollywood on Monday (Feb. 28).

The Los Angeles rapper was run over and pinned under a trailer after an altercation with a driver in North Hollywood, reported by local authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and a family member.

According to local authorities, the incident unfolded at 3:40 p.m. PT when a white Toyota Tundra towing a trailer and traveling northbound on Tujunga Avenue was involved in a verbal argument with a pedestrian after stopping in traffic.

The pedestrian climbed on top of the trailer which collided with a concrete barrier, causing the pedestrian to fall and become pinned underneath. The investigation into the incident and altercation is still ongoing and no arrests have currently been made.

In wake of the tragic situation, the LAPD issued the following statement: “Motorists are reminded to remain patient while driving on the roadway, and pedestrians are reminded not to ride on portions of a vehicle that are not designated or intended for the use of passengers.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Reyes or Officer Martinez at 818-644-8114. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via CrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS, texting the phone number 274637 or online.