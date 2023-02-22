Malik Nabers, LSU Star Wide Receiver, Hit With Weapons Charge

Malik Nabers, LSU’s star wide receiver, was arrested on Monday (Feb. 20) for illegally carrying a weapon. Nabers, 19, was detained on Bourbon Street in New Orleans and charged with a misdemeanor for his crime, ESPN reports.

A spokesperson for Louisiana State University stated that, as of Tuesday (Feb. 21), the college student has been released and wasn’t required to post bail. According to NOLA.com, Nabers was arrested at approximately 7:30 p.m. when authorities noticed an “L-shaped object” bulging from the student athlete’s pants pocket.

Nabers was handcuffed, taken into police custody, and held at the Orleans Parish Jail until about 2 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 21) morning.

Malik Nabers #8 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after scoring a 34 yard touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Louisiana State’s head football coach Brian Kelly was made aware of Naber’s arrest, but hasn’t released a statement on the matter. However, the university stated that they were assessing the situation and “still gathering information.”

ESPN reports that the teenager was set to appear in Magistrate Court at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, but no further details about his court appearance have been publicized.

The receiver is a four-star recruit from Southside High School in Youngsville, La. During his 2022 season, the southern ball player helped guide the LSU Tigers to the SEC West title game. No. 8 also led the team with 72 receptions and 1,017 receiving yards, becoming one of two wideouts in the SEC to snag a 1,000-yard season.

In Louisiana, illegal carrying of a weapon is classified as a misdemeanor, with a maximum fine of $500 and a six-month sentence.