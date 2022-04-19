Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer Sentenced To Almost 11 Years Behind Bars

Mac Miller performs on the Camp Stage during day 1 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

The person responsible for selling Mac Miller the drugs that resulted in his death will spend over a decade behind bars. Rolling Stone reported Ryan Michael Reavis, one of three drug dealers charged was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison on Monday (April 18.) Reavis claimed to be the middle man in the drug buy, saying he was unaware the counterfeit oxycodone pills he provided to a fellow dealer who sold the drugs to the rapper were laced with deadly fentanyl.

U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II issued the sentencing after hearing a statement from Miller’s mother from prosecutors.

“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything—his life, plans, music, dreams,” read the statement according to the report.

Fans gather at makeshift memorial for late rapper Mac Miller at the corner of Fairfax and Melrose Avenues on Sept. 8, 2018 in Los Angeles. Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Miller died at the age of 26 on Sept. 7, 2018, after consuming a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and Coroner. In his story, Reavis claimed he only became aware the pills were deadly when he was arrested a year after Mac Miller’s death by overdose.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elia Herrera explained to the judge that the 39-year-old was still selling pills since the rapper had died. When arrested he was found with three guns in his possession, digital scales that had heroin and methamphetamine residue, blank prescription pads, and small baggies.

“This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am,” Reavis told the court Rolling Stone reported. “My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.”

Reavis was also sentenced to three years of supervised release with drug testing on top of his prison sentence. Two other men have also been charged in the case. Stephen Andrew Walter, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl in October 2021 and will serve 17 years. According to prosecutors, the case against co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, is still pending.