Mac Miller’s Drug Supplier Pleads Guilty To Distribution Of Fentanyl

A man alleged to have supplied the pills that caused late rap star Mac Miller’s death has pled guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl.

According to court documents, which identify Miller simply as “M.M.,” Stephen Walter entered his plea with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California on Monday (Oct. 25) and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, and a $1 million fine. However, the fine could also amount to “twice the profit gained or loss from the offense.” Walter also faces a mandatory payment of $100 and supervised release that is no less than three years.

An additional charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance has been dropped by prosecutors in exchange for Walter’s guilty plea. Given his guilty plea and cooperation, prosecutors are recommending Walter receive of sentence of 17 years in prison and only five years of supervised release.

According to prosecutors, Walter knowingly told Ryan Michael Reavis to sell Cameron James Pettit, Miller’s alleged drug dealer, fentanyl-laced pills. Miller, who suffered an overdose after taking the pills and other substances, was pronounced dead on Sept. 7, 2018.

Michael Reavis faces fraud, drug, and gun possession charges, while Pettit, who was identified as the person who gave the pills to Miller, was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance. Walter, Reavis, and Pettit were all charged in Miller’s death in September 2019.

In other news, Mac Miller continues to make history, even in death, as Billboard reports that a vinyl release of his 2014 mixtape Faces sold 32,000 copies in the week ending Oct. 21. This was the largest number of vinyl copies for a rap album moved within one week in Hip-Hop history.