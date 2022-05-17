Mac Miller’s Drug Supplier Sentenced To 17.5 Years In Federal Prison

One of the men involved in providing late rap star Mac Miller the counterfeit drugs that caused his death has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. On Monday (May 16), Stephen Walter, 49, stood before U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright, II for sentencing after previously agreeing to serve 17 years in federal prison under a plea deal he’d struck with federal prosecutors.

However, due to the proposed plea falling below federal guidelines, Judge Wright rejected Walter’s initial plea agreement, instead tacking on an additional six month sentence, as well as five years of supervised release, which Walter accepted.

“The court has elected not to accept that plea agreement. So, sir, if you want, at this point, you can withdraw your guilty plea and go to trial,” explained Judge Wright. “I may as well lay it out, okay. When you continue to engage in this activity even after your activities killed someone, I’m having a tough time not staying within the guidelines.”

Walter, while remorseful, maintained that he was under the belief that the counterfeit oxycodone pills he ordered dealer Ryan Reavis, who was previously sentenced to 11 years in prison in connection with Miller’s death, to deliver to Cameron Pettit, who ultimately gave them to the late rap star, were for Pettit’s personal use, not Miller’s.

Walter also denied knowingly continuing to sell the counterfeit pills after having knowledge of Miller’s death. “My actions caused a lot of pain, and for that, I’m truly remorseful. I’m not that type of person who wants to hurt anybody. That’s not me. But on the paperwork where it says that I continued to conduct in that kind of behavior after I knew that there was death, that’s not the truth, your honor,” Walter said.

Still, Walter’s statement fell on deaf ears as Judge Wright questioned the validity of his claims while pointing to the deadliness of fentanyl-laced drugs while giving his judgment. “This was a human being who unwittingly took something that will flat out kill you, and I have no idea why we have people out here dealing in this stuff, peddling this stuff. This is what upsets me. Everybody now knows this stuff will kill you. I need to be quiet because I’m talking myself into something stratospheric.”

A statement from Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, which was also read at Reavis’ sentencing, spoke on her memories of her son and their close relationship. “My life went dark the moment [my son] left his world. [He] was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything—his life, plans, music, dreams.”

“His laughter was infectious and bright. My love for him was unparalleled, and I felt the same from him,” she wrote. The hole in my heart will always be there.”“He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future.

Mac Miller passed away on Sept. 7, 2018 from a lethal cocktail of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and Coroner. He was 26 years old at the time of his death.