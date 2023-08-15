Over $250K Raised For Man Accused Of Using Folding Chair In Montgomery Riverboat Brawl

The Harriott, a riverboat, remains docked on August 8, 2023, on the Alabama riverfront in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. Three people have now been charged in the large fight on floating dock Saturday that was captured on video by numerous spectators.

After the viral clash between boating employees and boating enthusiasts at a Montgomery Ala. dock, law enforcement made several arrests as an investigation to sort out the melee continues.

The fight occurred earlier this month when witnesses claim a group of white people attacked a Black man who requested their boat be moved. Following the brawl, which resulted in viral clips, memes, and opinions, members on both sides of the fight turned themselves into Montgomery Police Department custody after being issued arrest warrants.

One man identified as Reggie Ray, who allegedly used a folding chair as a weapon during the chaos, was last to surrender. Last week, the 42-year-old submitted to police custody on charges of disorderly conduct.

Authorities say several subjects were detained and any charges are pending after a Saturday evening brawl on the Montgomery, Alabama waterfront: https://t.co/UCJPPHMlC8 pic.twitter.com/lydh0vJJnM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 6, 2023

Ray’s attorney Lee Meritt informed ABC News that his client was “involuntarily roped into the disorderly conduct initiated by a violent white mob. Mr. Ray will continue to participate with the ongoing investigation concerning the same and is committed to be forthcoming about his limited role in the brawl.”

Merritt created a GoFundMe for Ray, which has earned more than $250,000. The donations, which the lawyer is collecting for Ray and another client involved in the ordeal, are said to go towards offsetting the cost of certain damages, including but not limited to medical bills, lost wages/earnings, professional services, travel, lodging, and expenses.

This video shows how the whole Alabama ferry brawl started.



Brother man was doing his job telling these folks to move their boat so the ferry could dock.



Privileged ass white people refused to move and then jumped him pic.twitter.com/6fPnjBDGsH — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) August 6, 2023

“The Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job,” relayed Mayor Steven L. Reed in a statement.

Per ABC News, four others were arrested for their actions in the conflict. Richard Roberts, 48, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault. Allen Todd, 23, Mary Todd, 21, and Zachery Shipman, 25, were each charged with one count of third-degree assault.