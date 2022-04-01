Man Charged With Murder Of LaKevia Jackson, Mother Of Young Thug’s Child

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of 31-year-old LaKevia Jackson, mother of one of rap star Young Thug’s 12 children, who was shot and killed following an argument at an Atlanta bowling alley last month. Joshua Fleetwood, 25, was arrested on Thursday (March 31) on felony warrants for murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fleetwood is currently being held at Fulton County Jail. Authorities believe that Fleetwood was the gunman in Jackson’s murder, which occurred on March 17 outside of Atlanta’s Metro Fun Center bowling alley.

“We are happy that Mr. Fleetwood is in our custody,” Atlanta Police Department’s homicide commander Ralph Woolfolk told FOX 5 Atlanta. “This was simply an escalated dispute, as depicted on video.” According to authorities, ballistic evidence and surveillance footage helped them connect Fleetwood to the scene of the crime.

Witnesses say that Jackson was celebrating a birthday at the bowling alley when an argument ensured over a bowling ball. Fleetwood allegedly waited 20 minutes outside for Jackson to exit the venue before firing on her and fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

A rep for Young Thug says the rapper will not be releasing a statement regarding Jackson’s death at this time.