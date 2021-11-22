Man Murdered Where Young Dolph’s Murder Suspects’ Car Was Found

The death of Young Dolph has allegedly resulted in an uptick in violence in Memphis as a man was fatally shot in the same area where the car believed to be connected to the rapper’s murder was found.

According to WREG News Channel 3, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 21) in Tennessee’s Orange Mound neighborhood, a mere couple of feet from where the white Mercedes-Benz suspected to be used as the getaway car in Dolph’s murder was abandoned.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before an unidentified woman began running toward the direction where the shots came from. The suspects behind the shooting reportedly fled the scene in a black sedan and are still at large.

While multiple witnesses have stated that the abandoned white Mercedes-Benz was the car used in Young Dolph’s murder, the Memphis Police Department have yet to officially confirm that belief or connect the two crimes.

In addition to the Orange Mound shooting, a man was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries last Thursday (Nov. 18) when shots rang out at a memorial honoring Dolph, who was murdered the day prior while purchasing goods from Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis.

Three men, 23-year-old Terrance Jones, 19-year-old Jailon Nelvis, and 22-year-old Tavis McQueen, were arrested following the shooting at Dolph’s memorial and charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and theft, and additional charges.

Dolph, who was 36 years old at the time of his death, was in Memphis for his annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. The suspects in Dolph’s murder are still on the run and no arrests have been made in the case.