Coroners Reveal Master P’s Daughter, Tytyana Miller, Died From Fentanyl

Five months after the tragic death of Percy “Master P” Miller’s daughter, Tytyana Miller, new details have emerged about what caused it. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has revealed that Miller’s untimely death was caused by an accidental fentanyl intoxication.

It was first learned that the 25-year-old had passed on May 29, when the No Limit Records founder shared the news with fans on social media.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this #myangel.”

In July, Master P joined Gayle King on CBS Mornings where he detailed his grief over his daughter’s passing.

“It’s hard,” he said. “Coming from poverty, you would think that you would outlive your kids and that was the mission. And I feel like, going to my daughter’s funeral, I feel like I went to my own funeral. And I don’t even want to go to no more funerals. My daughter had a lot of life left in her. She was a happy woman that knew that tomorrow she could do something better.”

Planning to turn his pain into power, the 52-year-old mentioned that he would be working with the National Alliance on Mental Illness to normalize conversations surrounding Black mental health. He also revealed that prior to his daughter’s passing, she had been working on a book.

“My sympathy go out to everybody that lost a child,” he continued. “I said I’m gonna turn my pain into passion and I’m gonna turn it into a purpose because I can’t get my daughter back. I love her. I think about her every day. And it took me and family to go through something that I can’t just stop thinking about but I realized that I have to get out here and help and save other kids.”

Tytyana Miller was known to struggle with addiction as well as mental illness, which were both documented on the WE TV reality series, Growing Up Hip-Hop.

Her older brother, rapper, actor and entrepreneur Romeo Miller, made an appearance on a memorable episode of GUHH, in which him and Master P encouraged Tytyana to enter rehab. Resistant to the idea, Tytyana felt that she “didn’t need to go to rehab” at the time.

Following her death, Romeo sent out a message to fans asking for privacy.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

VIBE sends condolences to the Miller family.