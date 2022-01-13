Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, And Michael Rubin Donate $15 Million To Philadelphia Schools

Rapper Meek Mill and comedian Kevin Hart have teamed up with Philadelphia Sixers co-owner and entrepreneur Michael Rubin to donate a combined $15 million to 110 schools in the Philadelphia-area. The trio’s massive donation will go towards assisting students from low-income communities for the 2022-2023 school year. Meek Mill, who reposted an article covering the charitable gesture, took to social media days prior, posting a tweet alluding to his active role in giving back. “If you not doing nothing for people … you outta pocket speaking on the ones who do for people,” the Dreamchaser wrote.

If you not doing nothing for people … you outta pocket speaking on the ones who do for people! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 12, 2022

Michael Rubin, who along with Meek is a Co-Chairman of the REFORM Alliance, recently joined forces with the Philadelphia native to create a $2 million scholarship fund for Philadelphia students in pre-k through high school grades. The scholarship will go towards covering students’ tuition, e-learning materials, and other educational resources. On Monday (Jan. 10), Rubin posted a tweet on social media acknowledging the impact of his experiences on the frontlines of criminal justice reform. “Was a great day and meant so much to get to spend time with these amazing families and continue to learn about all the issues within the criminal justice system as it relates to probation and parole,” the Fanatics CEO wrote. “@reform has made great strides already, but there’s so much more work to do!”

Was a great day and meant so much to get to spend time with these amazing families and continue to learn about all the issues within the criminal justice system as it relates to probation and parole. @reform has made great strides already, but there’s so much more work to do! https://t.co/4bZ5FxgKdz — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) January 10, 2022

Shouts to Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, and Michael Rubin for staying active in their local communities and paying it forward.