Meek Mill Granted Pardon By Pennsylvania Governor

\Meek Mill attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has pardoned Meek Mill, dispelling the emcee’s longstanding charges for possession of drugs and weapons from 2008. The Philly native hit IG to revel in his life-changing news, posting a picture of the state certificate declaring the rapper free of his past mistakes.

“The Board of Pardons,” the certificate begins. “After a full hearing, upon due public notice, and in open session, have recommended to me, in writing, with the reason therefor, the pardon of the said Robert R. Williams, which recommendation and reasons have been filed in the office of the Lieutenant Governor.”

“Given under my hand and the Great Seal of the State, at the City of Harrisburg, this 12th day of January in the year of our Lord 2023. By the governor, Tom Wolf.”

Mill captioned the photo with excitement for his new beginning, pledging his allegiance to do more for his community. The rapper also tweeted in celebration of his pardon, noting his ability to overcome his tumultuous past. “Thank yall, he typed. “I’m only gone do more for my community on god! #newlevelsunlocked.”

“I got pardoned today … I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!” the Dreamchasers rapper tweeted.

6 ABC Action News reports that Wolf signed 369 pardons during the week of Jan. 9. Wolf has now amassed 2,540 pardons since taking office in 2015, surpassing the previous record established by Governor Ed Rendell, with 1,122 granted pardons.

Gov. Wolf released a statement discussing the record-breaking pardons for PA, explaining that every person granted a pardon deserves “their second chance.”

“I have taken this process very seriously – reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact,” the politician asserted. “Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it.”