Meek Mill Joins Patriots Owner Robert Kraft For Holocaust March

Meek Mill joined New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for a Holocaust march in Poland on Tuesday (April 18), Associated Press reports. Known as the “March of the Living,” the 3-kilometer annual remembrance travels through the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex—the biggest Nazi concentration camp in World War II.

As Yom HaShoah, Israel’s Holocaust remembrance day, began on Monday (April 17), Kraft, Mill, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, CNN anchors Dana Bash and Wolf Blitzer, and others descended on Poland to pay their respects to the lives lost.

The NFL owner participated in the 35th annual event on behalf of his Foundation to Combat Anti-semitism, an organization he founded in 2019 to battle prejudice against Jewish people.

According to CBS News, Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Anti-semitism most recently launched a $25 million campaign, “Stand Up to Jewish Hate,” to bring attention to and eradicate anti-semitic views. The social justice initiative garnered support from celebrities nationwide, including Tom Brady, Mike Tyson, Jon Bon Jovi, and others.

Meek Mill in Poland with Robert Kraft ?? pic.twitter.com/TM9sTPEC4G — Wave Check? (@thewavecheckk) April 18, 2023

“It’s not just standing up to Jewish hate, but [standing] up to all hate for the good of America,” an insider disclosed to the outlet about the initiative. “Most people in America are good people with good hearts and are not haters.”

Robert Kraft previously advocated on behalf of Meek Mill, who was freed from prison in 2018. The Philadelphia native was set to serve two to four years in jail after he violated his probation in a decade-old gun and drug conviction.

Along with Jay-Z and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, Kraft and Mill have joined forces as a part of the Reform Alliance— a prison reform effort looking to lobby and create change within America’s justice system.