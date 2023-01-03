X-Rays Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Feet After Shooting Surface

Megan Thee Stallion’s x-rays of her feet after being shot have made their rounds online. In the photos retrieved by Nique at Nite, the x-rays show the entertainer’s foot with metal fragments located in her heel, showing where the bullets were after the shooting.

Along with the photos of her feet, there were also photographs of the crime scene with bloodied luggage, a towel, and the firearm that was used in the shooting. Megan Thee Stallion’s former assistant and friend, Kelsey Harris, was also pictured in the set of images revealing black and blue bruises along her thighs and missing pieces of hair from a drunken altercation with Tory Lanez.

Additionally, obtained by the Neighborhood Talk, a clip featuring Megan in the back of an ambulance truck being transported to a nearby hospital is captured by a police officer’s body cam. The Houston rapper can be heard in the video crying hysterically, seated down, and glancing around the room while wearing a mask on that July 2020 night.

In the aftermath of Tory Lanez being found guilty in the 2020 shooting trial, the phone call between Lanez and Harris also leaked online.

On Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022), Nique At Nite uploaded audio from the duo’s phone conversation. The call appears to have taken place after the shooting occurred.

The Brampton, Canada, artist sounded depleted over the phone, asking how the “Houston Hottie” was doing and what hospital she was being transported to.

After Harris gives her location, the artist, legally known as Daystar Peterson, begins to explain his reasoning for his actions without explicitly mentioning what it is he’s done.

“I know [Megan] prolly never, ever gonna talk to me ever again, but, I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so f**kin’ drunk that I ain’t even know what the f**k was going on.” He asserted, “I ain’t never do some sh*t like that. I didn’t even understand what the f**k was going on. Regardless, though, that’s not gonna make anything right, and it’s not gonna make my actions right. I’m just deeply sorry.”