Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend Pleads The Fifth, Granted Immunity In Tory Lanez Criminal Trial

Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of STARZ Season 2 of "P-Valley" at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Thee Stallion’s former friend and assistant Kelsey Harris took the witness stand during day 3 of Tory Lanez’s criminal trial on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

In her testimony, Harris invoked her Fifth Amendment right to avoid answering questions. According to Rolling Stone‘s Nancy Dillon, her statements in court did not match the detailed account given to law enforcement in September.

“The night was a blur. We were under the influence,” Harris said in front of the judge and jury. She reportedly attributed her memory loss to anxiety, postpartum issues, and grief.

Supporters rally in support of Megan Thee Stallion outside of the courthouse Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete will testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In a previous statement, Harris claimed she witnessed Lanez “aiming the gun straight but always in a downward direction toward Megan.”

During her over two-hour testimony, Law and Crime‘s senior reporter Meghann Cuniff reported Harris repeatedly attempted to avoid answering questions and claimed her previous statements were not the full truth. The legal platform explained that there is no public record of why Judge Herriford allowed Harris to invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta and Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott granted Harris immunity in exchange for her testimony and confirmed there was no criminal investigation involving Harris.

“He offered you a million dollars to keep quiet about the shooting?” asked Ta during the trial.

“That’s not the exact wording,” Harris answered. “He mentioned the million, but again it’s a blur.”

She continued, “I don’t care to be here today…I mean, it’s a trigger, you know, situation.”

In Megan Thee Stallion’s emotional testimony shared on Tuesday (Dec. 13), she detailed how she and Kelsey were called “bi**hes” and “h*es” by Lanez, as the three all argued with each other.

“Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t sh*t, and I said, ‘Actually, You ain’t sh*t. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way. He kept yelling and cursing,” she explained.

Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Her sworn statement continued, “I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear a gun going off. I couldn’t believe he was shooting at me. He was holding the gun, pointing it at me.”

Lanez, legal name Daystar Peterson, faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months and deportation if convicted on charges including assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury, concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He has claimed innocence and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Harris is due back in court Thursday (Dec. 15) to complete her testimony.