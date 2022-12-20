Kelsey Harris‘ Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Entered As Evidence In Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion whose legal name is Megan Pete makes her way from the Hall of Justice to the courthouse to testify in the trial of Rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Kelsey Harris’ diss track aimed at Megan Thee Stallion was used as evidence in the Tory Lanez trial.

On Monday (Dec. 19), Variety reported that the prosecution summoned additional testimony from LAPD officer Sandra Cabral and senior DA investigator Jody Little.

Deputy district attorney Kathy Ta requested Little take the stand to review the lyrics of Harris’ diss track, “Bussin Back,” which includes references to Meg’s infamous shooting incident. “(Who shot ya?) ‘Cause you know it wasn’t me/I was ten toes down whenever you had beef.”

Rapper Tory Lanez, 30, walks out of the courthouse while holding his 5-year-old son Kai’Lon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion took the stand Tuesday and told jurors that Lanez fired five shots at her feet, yelled at her to dance and wounded her as she tried to walk away from him in the Hollywood Hills more than two years ago. The Canadian rapper has pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. P Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The cross-examination found Lanez’s attorney questioning Little about the lyrics implying the Traumazine artist lied to the district attorney: “Imagine lying to the DA saying I took some hush money.”

According to Billboard’s Heran Mamo “Bussin Back” also referenced “Dez,” presumably Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, with the lyrics, “Dez said if I spoke that a sex tape could drop.”

Harris was not in attendance at the time of her diss track’s lyrical breakdown.

The Houston Hottie‘s ex-assistant previously testified her recollection the night of the shooting, detailing the event as “blurry” due to being inebriated. Harris also recanted some of her statements from a September interview, including one confirming that Tory Lanez, née Daystar Peterson, was the triggerman.

Peterson, 30, who has been present every day since the trial began, vehemently denied her claim. His defense team doubled down on their stance and claimed Harris was the gunman based on “DNA evidence found on the handgun.” Harris has since labeled those remarks were “ridiculous.”