Megan Thee Stallion Honors Her Late Parents With Pete And Thomas Foundation

As part of Megan Thee Stallion’s 27th birthday celebration, the rap star has announced the launch of her new non-profit organization, The Pete and Thomas Foundation, which was named in honor of her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr.

“Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan declared in a statement. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have a responsibility to use my platform to make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who may not have access to resources and support services.”

The Pete and Thomas Foundation will be geared towards uplifting and assisting women, children, and senior citizens in underserved areas in Houston and elsewhere. The organization will focus primarily on education, housing, and wellness, but will also work with other initiatives aligned with its goals.

For education, The Pete and Thomas Foundation will provide scholarships, school supplies, and resources to support underprivileged students; while housing issues for senior citizens, single mothers, and families impacted by financial emergencies and natural disasters will be another priority for the organization. In terms of promoting and ensuring healthy lifestyles, the P&P Foundation will lend assistance in the form of cancer care and resources for mental health and food insecurity.

Megan will also be taking a hands-on approach in the non-profit, which begins with her spending part of her birthday gifting a senior citizen, a student, and a cancer survivor some needed financial assistance.

VIBE would like to wish Thee Stallion a Happy Birthday and give her major props for her continued efforts to give back to the communities that support her the most.