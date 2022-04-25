Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Silence About Shooting Incident Involving Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion has given her first interview detailing the 2020 shooting incident involving alleged gunman Tory Lanez in an exclusive sit-down. Speaking with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the rapper gave her account of the incident, which stemmed from a disagreement between herself and other occupants of a vehicle and resulted in her sustaining a gunshot wound to her feet.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go,” Megan explained to King. “But that’s, like, normal friend stuff. Like, we fuss about silly sh– silly stuff all the time. But I never put my hands on anybody. I never raised my voice too loud. Like, this was one of them times where it was, like, it shouldn’t have got this crazy.

“So, I get out of the car, and it’s like, everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bi**h.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ … Like, he shot a couple of times. And I– I was so scared […] He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick. Like, ‘cause I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s going to shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.’”

The “Body” rapper continued, adding, “I was really scared ‘cause I had never been shot at before.” Megan’s statements come weeks after Tory Lanez, who was charged with felony assault in relation to the shooting, was remanded in a Los Angeles courtroom for violating a protective order in the case before being released after posting his $350,000 bail.

Watch the full CBS Mornings interview below.