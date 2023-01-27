Memphis Police To Release Footage Of Tyre Nichols Traffic Stop, Detailing Fatal Beating

Tragically, a man named Tyre Nichols lost his life on Jan. 10 after being pulled over by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop. The 29-year-old’s family and attorney revealed his autopsy results, confirming that he “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.”

As the Memphis police department is investigating the fatal incident, pressure has been placed on the department to release video of the deadly altercation. USA Today reports that the department is set to release the footage at some point Friday (Jan. 27).

Per The Guardian, the footage will give more depth to the events that led up to Nichols’ death.

Earlier this month, Memphis PD pulled the father-of-four over for alleged reckless driving. According to the police, there was a “confrontation” following the cops approaching Nichol’s vehicle. The cops also claimed that the FedEx worker ran from them as they tried to arrest him, leading to another altercation. The incident resulted in Nichols being left “bloody, swollen and unconscious.”

He died a few days after the altercation.

In this photo provided by WREG, Tyre Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells, center, stands next to a photo of Nichols in the hospital after his arrest, during a protest in Memphis, Tenn., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Jordan James/AP Photo

Nichols’ family members and legal reps have reportedly seen clips of the footage that show a three-minute, brutal beating by police. Attorney Antonio Romanucci claims a police officer can be seen pepper-spraying the aspiring photographer, using a stun gun on him, and restraining him.

Romanucci told reporters, “He was a human piñata for those police officers. Not only was it violent, it was savage.” During the encounter, Nichols’ reps stated that he “called repeatedly for his mother,” as he was only about 100 yards from her home.

Five Black officers have been arrested and fired, including Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr and Justin Smith. According to the Memphis PD, the authorities violated “multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.” Two fire department officials have also been “relieved of duty” while the investigation is taking place.

This combo of images provided by the Memphis Police Department shows, from top row from left, officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row, from left, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. The five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, records showed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Memphis Police Department/AP Photo

The Memphis police chief, CJ Davis, called the awful encounter, “heinous, reckless and inhumane,” in a statement. He added, “Aside from being your chief of police, I am a citizen of this community, we share; I am a mother, I am a caring human being who wants the best for all of us; this is not just a professional failing.