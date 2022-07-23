Metro Boomin Pays Off Mortgage For Buffalo Shooting Victim’s Wife

Metro Boomin decided to pay off the mortgage of a wife whose husband, a security guard at Tops Friendly Market, died during the Buffalo Mass Shooting.

Buffalo native Aaron Salter, son of deceased security guard Aaron Salter Jr., shared a post revealing the positive news on Wednesday (July 20). The man uploaded a photo of himself and his mother, standing in front of his parent’s home and happily holding a sign that read “Paid In Full.” In the post’s caption, Salter wrote about Metro’s character and thanked him for paying his mother’s mortgage off.

“How many producers you know look out for people when they need it most?” Salter Jr.’s son typed. “Gotta say thanks to my favorite producer Metro Boomin. He called me and asked if he could help me during my tragic loss and did just that! No more mortgage. Paid in full!!! Thanks, Metro Boomin; I’ll never forget what you did!”

The platinum-selling producer, who recently lost his mother, responded to the man, telling Salter that he meant everything the two gentlemen spoke about.

“Love always bro! My line is always open and I meant every single thing I said back when we spoke ❤️,” Metro expressed.

The Buffalo Mass Shooting occurred on May 14 when a white supremacist traveled to a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y.’s Eastside and opened fire on members of the predominantly Black community, killing ten people and injuring three.

Aaron Salter Jr. was one of the victims of the terrorist attack as the 55-year-old hailed hero attempted to subdue the shooter.

VIBE sends our condolences and love to Buffalo’s Eastside community. May all the victims continue to rest in peace.