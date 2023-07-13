6-Year-Old Miami Girl Escapes Alleged Kidnapper By Biting His Arm

A six-year-old girl escaped an attempted kidnapping by defending herself against the perpetrator. According to the local news network WSVN 7, the child Ah’Lyric fought back, biting the alleged abductor and making her way to safety.

Earlier this month, she and other children were playing outside when 32-year-old Leonardo Venegas entered the courtyard of an Miami apartment complex. When the other children went inside to get water, Ah’Lyric remained outside, where Venegas grabbed her arm.

“He grabbed me, picked me up, and started running with me and I bit him and then he slapped me and threw me to the floor and started running to his car,” described Ah’Lyric.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect’s vehicle arriving at the courtyard and confirmed Ah’Lyric’s story of his swift entrance and subsequent quick escape.

“A white Hispanic male grabbed her by the arm, picked her up against her will, and attempted to flee the scene with her,” detailed Officer Kiara Delva with the Miami Police Department. “Fortunately enough, that six-year-old brave little girl fought for her life. She even bit the subject, forcing him to drop her and let her go.”

Venegas was identified by the Tactical Robbery Unit which located the white Range Rover based on the license plate. The suspect confirmed himself as the vehicle’s driver and his presence at the complex. However, he ended the interview and requested an attorney when confronted with Ah’Lyric’s allegation.

According to NBC Miami, Venegas has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and child abuse causing no great bodily harm. Per Miami Dade County arrest records, he is currently in custody pending further legal proceedings, hold for an immigration violation, and an expired driver’s license.

“I’m about to move because no telling what if,” said Teshia McGill, Ah’Lyric’s mother. “If he does get out, what if he tries to come back? Many kids don’t know how to defend themselves, so I’m actually happy she was able to defend herself.”