Michael Blackson Opens Free School In Ghana

Michael Blackson is opening his own school in Ghana, which will offer free tuition to all students that attend. The school, named Michael Blackson Academy, is located in the comedian’s hometown of Agona Nsaba and marks what he considers his most meaningful feat.

The Ghanian-American, who settled in Philadelphia after immigrating from his homeland, was present at a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the school, which took place on Tuesday (Jan. 3). Blackson shared footage of the festive event, which included live performances, speeches, a tour of the building, and other activities.

“Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great,” the Next Friday actor captioned the post. “Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers.”

The renowned jokester previously voiced his appreciation for the backing of his fans and followers throughout his career, who’s contributions helped make it possible to see his dream into fruition.

“Finally, it’s all done and the kids in my village will all go to school for free,” he wrote. “Thanks to all my fans that supported me thru out the years, every ticket you bought to my show helped a kid.”

The Michael Blackson Academy is three stories high and has multiple classrooms and other amenities, which were shown by Blackson personally. The school, which first went under construction in 2020, was completed in December and is scheduled to open this month.