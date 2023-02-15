Michael Jordan Donates $10M To Make-A-Wish Foundation

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game during a break in play as Team LeBron take on Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron won 178-164. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Michael Jordan is looking to put a big smile on children’s faces with his latest charitable contribution as the NBA icon has donated $10M to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

According to the organization, the sum is the largest donation to the foundation in its 43-year history. MJ, who began working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation during the late ’80s, made the gesture in celebration of his own 60th birthday, which falls on Friday (Feb. 17). His first donation to the charity occurred in 1989 and has been followed up with his support of its efforts for more than three decades.

On a day usually reserved for receiving presents, the billionaire voiced his desire to pay it forward in a statement shared on the foundation’s social media account. “I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” the Brooklyn native said in the post, which included a photo of the Chief Wish Ambassador with Wish Kid Donovan.

This is not the first time the 6-time NBA champion has used a sizable chunk of his worth to help improve the quality of life for others. He’s made numerous pledges to organizations in recent years. In 2019, he donated $1M to the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

More recently, in 2020, MJ and Jordan Brand announced a $100M donation towards organizations focused on promoting and fighting for racial equality. The donation, which would be given in increments over the course of a decade, came amid the infamously conservative baller’s increased involvement in sociopolitical causes.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” read a social media post announcing the pledge. “Until the ingrained racism that allows our country institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”