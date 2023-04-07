Michael Jordan’s Home Burglarized, 18-Year-Old Man And Minor Arrested

Owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, watches on during their game against the Atlanta Hawks at Time Warner Cable Arena on November 1, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

An 18-year-old man and a minor have been arrested in connection to what authorities described as a burglary of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s Illinois home. On Tuesday (April 4), Raiden K. Hagedorn was arrested and charged with one count of criminal trespass to occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property after Highland Park police responded to a “burglary in progress” at the property on the 2700 block of Point Drive. The identity of the second suspect, who was also taken into custody, has been withheld due to their age.

According to reports, officers arrived on the scene just after 4 p.m. local time and discovered Hagedorn and the minor on the seven-acre property. In addition to the police, canines from the Lake County Sheriff’s office were also brought to the home in response to the alert. It is believed that Hagedorn had no intent of taking any of Jordan’s belongings from the property, as no items were missing and the only damage that occurred during the intrusion was a broken window. Hagedorn has since been released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to return to court on April 20.

The property—which Jordan built in 1995 for himself, his ex-wife Juanita Jordan, and their children—includes a 32,683-square-foot house, a guest house, wine cellar and cigar parlor. The former Chicago Bulls star attempted to sell the home in 2012, with an initial asking-price of $29 million. The property was put up for auction in 2013 but went unsold at its $13 million price-tag and remains owned by Jordan.