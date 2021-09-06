Beloved Actor Michael K. Williams Dead At 54

Michael K. Williams—known for his breakout role as Omar Little in HBO’s hit series, The Wire—has died at 54. According to New York Post’s Page Six, the actor was discovered dead by his nephew in Williams’ high-rise apartment in Brooklyn on Monday (Sept. 6).

The tragic news has been confirmed by Williams’ publicist, Marianna Shafran, who issued the following statement: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”

His cause of death has not been confirmed or revealed.

The Brooklyn-born and East Flatbush-bred performing artist originally began his career as a dancer before making his way to the small screen. Since his small-screen acting debut in 2002, Williams’ undeniable talent led him to more roles in numerous HBO television shows—like Boardwalk Empire, The Night Of, Bessie, and, most recently, Lovecraft Country—and appearances in The Sopranos, Law & Order, and more. His seasoned career led him to big-screen roles as well in films like Bullet, 12 Years A Slave, Gone Baby Gone, Miracle at St. Anna, Superfly, and more.

Throughout his career, Williams has received numerous Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his roles in Bessie, The Night Of, and When They See Us. This year, he received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country. Last month, it was announced that Williams would co-star in the upcoming George Forman biopic.

In June, Williams performed lyrics from DMX’s “Slippin” and more during the DMX tribute performance at the 2021 BET Awards.

The acclaimed actor is survived by his mother.

Story developing…