Michael K. Williams’ Dealer Pleads Guilty To Selling Him Deadly Heroin Laced With Fentanyl

Michael K. Williams is seen in his award show look for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the 2021 SAG Awards will be a one-hour, pre-taped event airing April 4 on TNT and TBS.

The drug dealer who sold Michael K. Williams a lethal dose of heroin has pleaded guilty to his crimes. According to the Associated Press, Irvin Cartagena, 39, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors acknowledging the drugs he sold the Williams, a mix of heroin and fentanyl, resulted in the actor’s death.

U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams set Cartagena’s sentencing for Aug. 18, 2023. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and the possibility of as many as 40 years.

AP reported U.S. Attorney Damian Williams issued a statement, calling out the drug deal that occurred in “broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy,” adding “In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams.”

Michael K. Williams attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

According to The New York Times, Cartagena apologized for selling the deadly drugs in court. The other men charged with Cartagena, Hector Robles, known as “Oreja,” Luis Cruz, known as “Mostro,” and Carlos Macci, known as “Carlito,” have varying fates. Macci pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy on Tuesday (April 4) and is to be sentenced in July. Robles and Cruz have pleaded not guilty.

“I knew my actions were wrong and against the law,” Cartagena remarked to the Judge, speaking through a Spanish language interpreter. “I am very sorry for my actions.”

Michael K. Williams poses for the 2021 Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA

The acclaimed actor’s nephew Dominic Dupont watched the court proceedings. Dupont and his wife discovered The Wire star’s body after his overdose on Sept. 6, 2021. According to the Times, the dealers continued pushing their product, despite being aware of it being laced.

“There’s an element of what happened today that was important to get to a place of closure,” Dupont said, according to the outlet. He continued “The reality is there are no winners here. Michael was an amazing human being, and to lose him is something that we’re still grappling with. The grieving process continues for myself and for my family.”

Williams’ official cause of death has been determined by the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City as an “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.”