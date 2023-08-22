Michael K. Williams’ Drug Dealer Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Michael K. Williams is seen in his award show look for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the 2021 SAG Awards will be a one-hour, pre-taped event airing April 4 on TNT and TBS.

The man who sold Michael K. Williams the drugs that resulted in his September 2021 death has been sentenced. Irvin Cartagena was handed 10 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams for conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue.

According to the allegations in the complaints, court filings, and statements made in court, Cartagena and his drug trafficking organization (DTO) continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight, knowing the actor had died from their product.

The 40-year-old initially fled to Puerto Rico according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York.

Michael K. Williams arrives at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California on June 27, 2021. attends the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

“This Office will tenaciously continue our enforcement efforts against unscrupulous drug dealers who distribute poison and exacerbate the scourge of the fentanyl epidemic,” detailed U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

Cartagena pleaded guilty to selling the lethal drugs in April. He faced up to 40 years behind bars. In full, four men were charged with Cartagena: Hector Robles, known as “Oreja,” Luis Cruz, known as “Mostro,” and Carlos Macci, known as “Carlito.”

NEW YORK – JANUARY 4: Actor Michael Kenneth Williams attends the HBO premiere of “The Wire” on January 4, 2008 in New York City. Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

According to the New York Times, David Simon, co-creator of HBO’s The Wire where Williams starred as Omar Little, issued a letter to the judge asking for leniency for Macci, a 72-year-old man who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars. The first year was held in “inpatient drug treatment.”