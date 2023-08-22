Michael K. Williams’ Drug Dealer Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

The man who sold Michael K. Williams the drugs that resulted in his September 2021 death has been sentenced. Irvin Cartagena was handed 10 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams for conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue.
According to the allegations in the complaints, court filings, and statements made in court, Cartagena and his drug trafficking organization (DTO) continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin in broad daylight, knowing the actor had died from their product.
The 40-year-old initially fled to Puerto Rico according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York.
“This Office will tenaciously continue our enforcement efforts against unscrupulous drug dealers who distribute poison and exacerbate the scourge of the fentanyl epidemic,” detailed U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.
Cartagena pleaded guilty to selling the lethal drugs in April. He faced up to 40 years behind bars. In full, four men were charged with Cartagena: Hector Robles, known as “Oreja,” Luis Cruz, known as “Mostro,” and Carlos Macci, known as “Carlito.”
According to the New York Times, David Simon, co-creator of HBO’s The Wire where Williams starred as Omar Little, issued a letter to the judge asking for leniency for Macci, a 72-year-old man who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars. The first year was held in “inpatient drug treatment.”