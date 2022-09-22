Michelle Obama Announces Six-City Book Tour

Former first lady Michelle Obama kicks off her 'Becoming' book tour on November 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Michelle Obama will embark on a six-city book tour this fall to support her highly-anticipated new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin on the book’s release date, Nov. 15., in Washington D.C. at the Warner Theatre. It’ll also stop in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping up on Dec. 13 in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater.

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, The Light We Carry. I’m looking forward to making some new connections—and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour,” said the former First Lady in a statement. “This book means so much to me—it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

Tara Traub, Live Nation’s SVP of Global Touring, added, “Following the incredible success of her Becoming Tour, we are honored to be working with Mrs. Obama again to bring The Light We Carry Tour to live audiences across the US this fall. We are thrilled to be part of helping her share the practices and new pathways she’s created that have the power to create meaningful change and connect us to one another during difficult times.”

In an effort to thwart resellers, the tour has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Starting today through Monday, Sept. 26, fans can register for the Verified Fan presale. They will then receive a presale code on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tickets will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, Sept. 30, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Live Nation will be also hosting a giveaway in ensure accessibility.

See the full tour dates below.

November 15: Washington D.C., Warner Theatre

November 18: Philadelphia, PA, The Met

December 3: Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

December 5: Chicago, IL, Chicago Theatre

December 10: San Francisco, CA, Masonic

December 13: Los Angeles, CA, YouTube Theater