Michigan Inmates Who Released Music Video May Face More Jail Time

Two Macomb Correctional Facility inmates may be facing additional jail time after posting a music video to YouTube that was recorded in the prison’s confines. Michigan State Police launched an investigation after discovering the clip.

Detroit Free Press reported on the case on Tuesday (Nov. 29), citing that cell phones and cameras are not permitted in the facility. The video quality appears to be that of a cellphone, but authorities believe they had possession of multiple as one of the inmates can be seen talking on a cellphone in a scene from the visual.

The officials believe that the video, apparently titled “In Dis Cell” was shot in September, but only recently uploaded. “In Dis Cell” racked up almost 20,000 views before being taken down. Michigan Department Of Corrections spokesman Chris Guatz expressed serious disdain about the matter and what could have come of it.

“It’s incredibly dangerous [to have phones inside state prisons], especially with capability of getting onto the internet because they can be used to arrange escapes, harass witnesses, or place ‘hits’ on people inside or outside the prison,” Gautz said.

It is worth noting that this is not a new concept, though it has been done under different circumstances. Young Thug, who has been imprisoned on RICO charges since May, was seen freestyling from jail in a June 16 video posted by his nephew BSlime.

Thugger earnestly addressed his experiences in prison and how he has processed the situation. “I’m just sitting here in my cell like, ‘Damn, I’m really in jail’/ God, give me another chance to show you I can prevail/ I could put my arms from wall to wall inside this tiny-a** cell.”