‘Flavor of Love’ Star Deelishis’ Niece Among Victims In Michigan State Mass Shooting

Deelishis, season two winner of Flavor Of Love, is mourning the loss of her niece, Arielle Anderson, who was among the three victims in the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday (Feb. 13).

After learning Anderson’s missing status, the reality star—né Chandra Davis—took to social media to ask the public to help locate her niece. “My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY… she was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her,” wrote Davis, 45, on Instagram.

Hours later, she tragically confirmed Anderson died. “This will never feel normal to me… I can’t believe I’m even typing this. Rest with God Ari … Our family is broken to pieces and I can’t say how we will get through this but with Gods help I know we will […] Her Mom @dawanadd is in a space I can’t even begin to describe… No parent should have to bury their children,” read the post accompanied by a carousel of memories.

Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43, opened fire in two separate buildings on MSU’s campus on Monday, killing three and critically injuring five. CNN reports that McRae had no connection to the university and may have had plans to target other college campuses. He has since been found dead of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. There seems to be no motive behind his actions, according to local authorities.

“We have absolutely no idea what the motive was at this point. I know everybody wants to know what the motive is. We don’t have an answer right now, that’s the honest truth,” MSU Police Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said early Tuesday (Feb. 14), adding that the gunman “had no affiliation to the university—he was not a student, faculty or staff, current or previous.”

Anderson was described as “a young person who was simply ‘pure in heart,” wrote Davis. The 19-year-old was a junior at MSU with plans to attend medical school.

“She never raised her voice past a whisper or gentle laugh. She was a remarkable student, attending MSU to become a doctor. The youngest sibling of 3, the last to attend college of her beautiful Moms children. How is it that she was in class doing what she was supposed to be doing and yet and still her life was taken by a coward who clearly didn’t understand the devastation he was about to cause my entire family,” added Davis.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to all the victims’ families during this time.