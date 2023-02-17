Migos And Joe Budden Mentioned In XXXTentacion Murder Trial

The XXXTentacion murder trial continues to yield surprising moments involving Hip-Hop, as the Migos and Joe Budden have become the latest rap artists to be mentioned during the proceedings.

On Wednesday (Feb. 15), prosecutor Pascale Achille continued her attempts to refute the defense’s argument that the late rap star’s death may have possibly been committed by a rap artist or media personality. During the testimony of the girlfriend of defendant Dedrick Williams, Achille asked if Williams had ever mentioned the Migos, Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, or any other members of the Hip-Hop community being responsible for XXXTentacion’s death.

“Did he ever tell you the shooting of [XXXTentacion] had anything to do with Drake?” Achille questioned the witness. “No, ma’am,” the woman answered. “During anytime in your relationship, did Dedrick Williams ever mention anything about Drake? About Migos? About any Toronto connections? About anybody named DJ [Akademiks]? About any other rappers or Joe Budden? Did he mention any of those people?”

The witness continued to answer “no” to additional questions pertaining to her knowledge of someone in the rap world being responsible for the crime. The woman also testified that Williams told her that he was at the scene of the robbery and murder, saw the gunmen and had knowledge of the shooter’s identity.

Williams, along with Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Robert Allen, have been implicated in connection to the murder of XXXTentacion, who was gunned down during a robbery in Florida in 2018. The hitmaker was 20-years-old at the time of his death. Allen has accepted a plea deal for his second degree murder charge in exchange for his testimony and has served as a witness against his codefendants for the prosecution. Williams, Boatwright and Newsome have each been charged with first degree murder, as well as robbery charges. Each face a life prison sentence if convicted.