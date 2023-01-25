Mike Tyson Accused Of Raping Woman In 1990, Sued For $5M

Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truthts" panel discussion at the HBO portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mike Tyson is being accused of raping an unnamed woman in the 90s, and she’s currently seeking $5 million in damages.

According to the Times Union Albany, Jane Doe claims that the former heavyweight boxing champion raped her in a limousine after departing a nightclub. While she didn’t give a specific date, the woman asserts that the incident transpired in the 1990s at September’s Nightclub in Albany, New York.

Legal docs claim that the victim has experienced “physical, psychological, and emotional injury” since Tyson allegedly sexually assaulted her. The legal docs also express that she has been depressed and suffering from “violent tendencies and addiction.” In addition, Doe’s documentation proclaims that the incident hindered her ability “to be touched and to develop healthy relationships with men.”

In her affidavit, the unspecified lady stated that she was lured into Mike’s limo and the athlete immediately began making a move, rubbing her and attempting to kiss her. “I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me,” she recalled. “He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.”

Former boxer Mike Tyson attends the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on NBC from The Shrine Auditorium on March 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The legal doc’s timeline of an unknown woman’s accusations aligns with a high-profile case stemming from a July 1991 assault in Indianapolis. The boxer was accused of raping Desiree Washington, a then 18-year-old beauty-pageant contestant. He was later found guilty of the rape charge on Feb. 10, 1992, and was sent to prison for three years.

Her claim was filed under New York State’s Adult Survivors Act, granting sexual assault survivors one-year to file suits over assaults that transpired decades ago.

The victim wants to remain anonymous throughout the case, believing that the public knowing her identity would “pose a risk to me of further mental harm, harassment, ridicule or personal embarrassment.”

Her attorney, Darren Seilback, investigated her allegations and determined they are “highly credible.”