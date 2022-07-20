NBA Player Miles Bridges Charged With Domestic Violence For Allegedly Fighting Mother Of His Children

Former Charlotte Hornet forward Miles Bridges has been charged with “one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death,” revealed the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,” stated District Attorney Gascón. “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

On or about June 27 and 28, the 24-year-old allegedly attacked the mother of his children, Mychelle Johnson, with their kids present in Los Angeles. TMZ reported that Miles did turn himself in to authorities the day after the alleged incident and was released after posting a $130,000 bond.

Johnson, who posted now-deleted graphic photos and a medical report to her Instagram account after the incident, was reportedly left with multiple injuries, including a “brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle.”

I AINT NEVER BEEN A HALF ASS LOVER.

…rather lay out on the train tracks for you. ❤️? pic.twitter.com/M4jx17JaM9 — Chelley? (@MychelleJohnson) May 15, 2020

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

After posting evidence of her injuries, Johnson said, “I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better.”

Miles is scheduled for a hearing in court on Wednesday (July 20) in Los Angeles.