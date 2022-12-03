Milwaukee Mom Killed By 10-Year-Old Son After Refusing To Buy A VR Headset

A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy has been charged with first-degree homicide as an adult after allegedly murdering his mother after she refused to buy him an expensive virtual reality headset on Amazon.

According to PEOPLE, the child, whose name is being withheld due to his age, shot his 44-year-old mother, Quiana Mann, in the eye at point-blank range inside of their Milwaukee home on Nov. 21. He accessed his mother’s firearm after using her keys to retrieve the weapon from a locked safe before committing the crime. Afterwards, he first attempted to hide the gun before later informing his older sister that their mother was dead, after which the cops were notified.

The child initially told police that he accidentally shot his mother and that the incident was unintentional, however, relatives later informed authorities of their suspicion that foul play may have been involved.

While questioning the child, a female relative claims he told her that he aimed the gun directly at his mother before discharging the weapon. After further questioning, the child admitted to being upset at his mother for waking him up early, as well as for her refusal to purchase the video game accessory as requested.

According to family, the suspect reportedly battled with “rage issues” throughout his life and would regularly hold conversations with multiple “imaginary” people. He had recently received a disturbing diagnosis from a therapist regarding his mental health and had a history of disturbing incidents, including violence against animals.

“He’s always said that he hears voices,” the suspect’s grandmother, Lueritha Mann, told reporters. “We tried helping her with him,” she added. “All of us, everybody that knows her, even her church people. We all tried helping her with him because we knew he had a mental illness.”

The child has since been taken into custody and is facing first-degree reckless homicide and being held on $50,000 bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

The victim’s family has created a GoFundMe to accept donations for the late mother’s funeral expenses. The account has amassed $11,425 as of press time, with a goal of $20,000. Mann, who worked in behavioral health, is survived by four children and is said to have had a “spirit of giving” and “a love for God that shined so brightly it superseded any pain she may have experienced.”

VIBE sends our condolences to the Mann family.