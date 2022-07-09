Mississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In River

Corion Evans discussing what happened during the fateful night that he saved four people

Mississippi teenager Corion Evans managed to save four people from a sinking car and has now been honored for his heroic actions.

According to WLOX, the Pascagoula, Miss. 16-year-old saved three girls after they had traveled twenty feet from the shore before their vehicle began to sink. A Moss Point police officer initially jumped in after the three girls to rescue them but began to drown in the process.

Evans, who had been swimming since he was about three years old, had managed to swim after and rescue all parties involved in the incident. As a result, on Tuesday (July 5), Moss Point Mayor Billy Knight presented Corion Evans with Certificates of Commendation.

Evans spoke about his decision to jump in and attempt to save the four people and mentioned that he didn’t want to let those involved die.

“I was just like, ‘I can’t let none of these folks die. They need to get out the water’. So, I just started getting them,” the Pascagoula teenager said. “I wasn’t even thinking about nothing else.”

ICYMI… Still celebrating our local hero, Corion Evans. FULL STORY HERE >> https://t.co/g9hItRztlJ pic.twitter.com/9doDIp9arb — WLOX (@WLOX) July 5, 2022

Heroic 16 Year Old Mississippi Student Corion Evans saves 3 teenage girls and an officer after the girls drove their car into the River. Corion we salute your efforts and sacrifice! May your compassion & bravery serve as an example to others! pic.twitter.com/hsZ737bAB6 — Black With No Chaser (@BeBlackNoChaser) July 5, 2022

Corion elaborated on what went through his head during the incident and when he noticed the police officer drowning.

“I turned around. I see the police officer; he’s drowning. He’s going underwater, drowning, saying, ‘Help!’, So, I went over there,” said Evans. “I went, grabbed the police officer, and I’m like swimming him back until I feel myself I can walk.”

Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley offered a statement about Corion’s heroic feat and commended him for his bravery.

“If Mr. Evans had not assisted, the situation could have turned out differently, instead of all occupants being rescued safely.”

The four people were taken to the hospital after being rescued and have been recovering.