Video Model Pasha Bleasdell Dead At 38

Video model Pasha de Matas Bleasdell, has died of a brain tumor. The tragic news was shared by Director X who noted the 38-year-old passed away on June 4, 2022.

“We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote in the caption of the Instagram post of a video compilation of Bleasdell in notable Hip-Hop music videos. Bleasdell is most recognized for her appearance in Nelly’s “Hot In Herre” video. She also starred in the visuals for Sean Paul’s “Gimme the Light, and “50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.”

“Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumor June 4th 2022 11:59pm,” he said. “If you made videos in 2000’s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones ‘Where I Want To Be’ from there we put her in the mix. It was a wild ride from then on.”

Director X continued, “You never know when the last time you speak to some one will be the last time you speak,” he concluded the heartfelt post. “I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha January 24th 1984 – June 4th 2022.”

His comments were met with positive messages from the likes of Terrence J, Pusha T, Lira Galore, Busta Rhymes, Gloria Velez, and more.

Fans of the video vixen shared some of her most sultry music video moments on social media. View the posts below.

