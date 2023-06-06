Mother Charged With Daughter’s Death After Leaving Her In Car To Attend Church

A Florida mother has been arrested and charged for the death of her 11-month-old daughter after leaving the infant in a car for three hours. Bulaine Molme, 37, reportedly left the baby girl in the hot vehicle unknowingly as she attended church on Sunday (May 28). On Thursday (June 1), Molme was booked with a felony count of manslaughter.

Police were called to the Mount of Olives Evangelical Church in Palm Bay, where Molme and her husband run the church, Hollywood Unlocked reports. Per outlet, paramedics arrived to find the deceased child in the car shortly after her parents realized what had happened.

According to the investigation, Molme claimed to have been running late to church and believed that another member of the congregation was going to bring her daughter inside shortly after. However, Molme stated she didn’t realize until after church was over, that her baby was not in attendance. The mother said she immediately rushed to her car and saw her 11-month-old still in her seatbelt unresponsive.

Reportedly, first responders performed CPR on the child, but unfortunately it didn’t work. She was then rushed her to Palm Bay Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Molme, was released from jail the following day after posting a $15,000 bond.

Apparently on the day of the incident, the temperature went as high as 81 degrees. Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, even if the outside temperature is only 75 degrees, the inside of a car can rise to 105 degrees. In addition, the site states that a child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than that of an adult’s, and when the body temperature hits 104 degrees, heatstrokes will ensue.