Florida Mother Of Two Dead Following BBL Surgery

The family of a Florida woman who died during a cosmetic procedure is seeking justice.

Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was pronounced dead in October 2021 after not waking up from the anesthesia she was given prior to the operation, which took place at Best U Now, a cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Fla. It has since been discovered that the doctor who administered the anesthesia was medically restricted from doing so.

According to Williams’ mother, Latoshia Leggett, she and her daughter traveled from Hillsborough County to Best U Now on Oct. 20, 2021, for the procedure, which included a breast augmentation and Brazilian butt lift. Leggett, who was sitting in the waiting room while Williams was in surgery, recalls repeatedly inquiring about the status of her daughter’s procedure, only to be assured that the operation was going well.

“I was asking every hour, ‘How’s my daughter doing? How are things going?’ and they kept telling me, ‘She’s OK. Everything is fine,’” Leggett told NBC Miami 6.

However, as time continued to pass and other patients gradually exited the facility, Leggett became increasingly worried, even more so when an ambulance blaring its sirens arrived at Best U Now. The mother says that it was only when her daughter’s body was being rolled out of the facility on a stretcher that she was informed of her daughter’s passing.

“The ambulance pulled up. That’s when I said, ‘Excuse me, can somebody tell me what’s going on?’” Leggett said. “They politely grabbed me and said, ‘Your daughter is dead.’”

According to a report from the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office, the cosmetic procedures were completed, but Williams never regained consciousness from the anesthesia. Her cause of death was listed as undetermined. According to Dr. John Edward Nees, the designated physician for Best U Now, Dr. Millicent Muir—who gave Williams the anesthesia—was restricted from sedating patients due to a prior, unrelated complaint.

In response to Williams’ death, Best U Now has had multiple administrative complaints filed against the facility and Dr. Nees by the Florida Health Department. As part of their complaints, the FHD has asked that Best U Now’s registration be suspended or revoked and that Dr. Nees be penalized. No arrests have been made in relation to Williams’ death.

Kimia Spikes, Williams’ sister, described her late siblings loving nature. “She was very caring and always knew what to say,” Spikes said of Williams. “A cheerful personality and all-around beautiful soul.” According to Williams’ family, no one from Best U Now has reached out to them following their loss to extend their condolences.

Jaynisha Williams Facebook/Jaynisha Williams

Williams leaves behind two young children, a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old, both of whom Leggett says have yet to comprehend their mother’s passing.

“It’s hard,” she said. “They ask if they can go to heaven to see their mom. They don’t understand.”

VIBE sends our condolences to the family and friends of Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams.