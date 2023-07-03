Mozzy Detained In Connection To Deadly Kansas Club Shooting

Mozzy was detained and released in relation to a shooting in Wichita, Kan., on Saturday night (July 1) that left several injured and in critical condition.

According to TMZ, the rapper, who had performed at a neighboring venue earlier that night, attended an after-party at City Nightz. Mozzy was captured on social media partying inside the venue in one clip before a brawl occurred within another video, with gunfire suddenly erupting inside the club, causing patrons to scramble for safety. The victims, who ranged in age from 22 to 34, suffered varying injuries, including minor grazes and more serious gunshot wounds

Shortly after the incident, Mozzy was captured being handcuffed by police and led away during a traffic stop. However, the outlet has been told that Mozzy was not arrested and was later released at the scene.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 10: Mozzy attends the Yo Gotti’s CMG 2022 Press Conference on February 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Several members of his crew were also detained and subsequently released, with one being arrested in connection to the shooting, whom Wichita PD reportedly have reason to believe was directly involved in the deadly incident. The charge the suspect was arrested on has yet to be disclosed.

The investigation into the shooting is said to still be in its preliminary stages. Mozzy and/or his team have yet to release a statement addressing the incident.

The CMG rapper is no stranger to run-ins with the law. He was recently released from federal prison in May 2023 after serving 10 months for a gun charge stemming from a January 2021 traffic stop in California. He’s also been arrested on multiple occasions for illegal possession of a firearm, which has led to various prison stints throughout his career.